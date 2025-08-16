Dewald Brevis smashed not one, not two, but three consecutive 'no-look' sixes against Aaron Hardie during AUS vs SA 3rd T20I 2025 at the Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns on August 16. The South Africa National Cricket Team sensation has previously struck similar 'no-look' sixes, which, as the name suggests, are struck without looking at the ball while and after it is hit. This took place in the 10th over of the first innings when Dewald Brevis decided to take the attack to Aaron Hardie. The first two deliveries of the over yielded just two runs and the third one was mightily struck over the deep midwicket fence for a maximum, with the ball going out of the stadium. Dewald Brevis then sent the next ball flying out of the ground once again and did not bother to look at the ball, which went flying over the long-on boundary. The third ball was hit on the off-side and Dewald Brevis once again kept his head down and sent it flying over the long-off boundary. He ended up scoring 53 runs off 26 balls. Dewald Brevis Breaks Faf du Plessis’ Record of Highest Individual Score in T20Is By A South African Batter, Achieves Feat During AUS vs SA 2nd T20I 2025.

Watch Dewald Brevis Smash Three Back-to-Back 'No-Look' Sixes:

