Smriti Mandhana and Ellysa Perry scored 80 and 58 respectively helping Royal challenger Bangalore put up a huge 198 score on the board. UP Warriors also started well with the skipper Alyssa Healy and Kiran Navgire putting up 47 runs partnership in just 4.2 overs. After Navgire’s wicket, Sr Lankan Cricketer Chamari Athapaththu kept the scoreboard moving and was looking to form a partnership with Healy. But she was ‘unlucky’ to be judged out after a DRS review. The ball was bowled by spinner Georgia Wareham looked to be going away from the stumps and accordingly, the on-field umpire gave her decision. But RCB took review. In DRS view, the ball is bowled leg spin but in ball-tracking showed hitting the stumps like a googly – on which the left-handed batter was given out. This confused players, fans and even commentators. UPW-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024: Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine Star as Royal Challenger Bangalore Defeat UP Warrriorz By 23 Runs.

Fans React to the DRS Decision

‘Controversial DRS Decision in Chamari Athapaththu’s Wicket’

Drs controversy in wpl match Ball is bowled leg spin but in ball tracking it’s seen a googly !!#TATAWPL #RCBWvsUPW pic.twitter.com/dJgNJ19eCt — Yash Rathi (@YashRathi1845) March 4, 2024

’This is beyond imagination’

How on earth a leg spinning delivery pitched on the leg side, was shown LBW by #HawKEye. This is beyond imagination. Feel bad for #ChamariAthapaththu . — Mayur Lookhar (@mayurlookhar) March 4, 2024

‘DRS at times is so dubious’

DRS at times is so dubious, be it Joe Root or Chamari Athapaththu dismissal, both looked notout. The ball pitched marginally on the leg stump & turned further. In replays off stump & part of middle stump were visible, yet intriguingly ball tracking shows all 3 reds! #WPL2024 — Ykush_Tyagiᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@Ykush_Tyagi) March 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)