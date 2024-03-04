UP Warriorz won the toss and invited Royal Challengers Bangalore to bat. Both Smriti Mandhana and Ellys Perry scored 50+ runs for RCB to put a challenging 199-run target for the Warriorz. Mandhana scored 80 runs in just 50 balls with 10 fours and three sixes. Ellyse Perry added 58 runs from 37 deliveries with four maximums in the inning. Chasing a huge target, the UP side also started positively but lost wickets at regular intervals. Sophie Devine took the wicket of Grace Harris - the top scorer of the Women's Premier League 2024 before the match, to put pressure on the Warriorz. Captain Alyssa Healy scored 55 runs in 38 balls to put UP Warriorz in the hunt but didn’t have much help from the other end. UP Warriorz finished the innings with a 175/8 score. With the win Royal Challengers Bangalore moved to the third position and is now level on points with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the points table. Ellyse Perry Breaks Window Glass of Display Car With a Six During UPW-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Royal Challengers Bangalore Win Against UP Warriorz in WPL 2024

RCB bid adieu to Chinnaswamy Stadium with a dominant win! 🔴 They have more wins (3) in #WPL2024 than they managed in the entire WPL 2023 season!#UPWvRCB pic.twitter.com/Gjlfa5PB2j — Women’s CricZone (@WomensCricZone) March 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)