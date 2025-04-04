Fans shared their reaction on social media after Rohit Sharma was heard saying, "Jab jo karna tha maine kiya barabar..' to Zaheer Khan ahead of the LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match. Lucknow Super Giants take on Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 4 and prior to the contest, players and support staff from both teams often engage in interactions and fun banters while training. In one such video, Rohit Sharma was seen chatting with LSG mentor Zaheer Khan where he said, "Jo jab karna tha maine kiya barabar se, ab mereko kuch karne ki zarurat nhi hai," (Whatever had to be done, I did it properly, now I don’t need to do anything). Rishabh Pant was subsequently seen hugging Rohit Sharma from behind. LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Preview: Spotlight on Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant As Mumbai Indians Take On Lucknow Super Giants.

Rohit Sharma's Conversation With Zaheer Khan

'What is Rohit Sharma Talking About?'

Rohit Sharma to Zahir Khan : "Jab jo karna tha maine Kiya Barabar se, ab karne ki jarurt nahi hai" What is Rohit Sharma talking about? 👀 https://t.co/xQDLOmQrrz — Raju_45(Hitman) (@RajuRo_45) April 3, 2025

'Let People Decipher What He is Saying'

Well done by reposting this reel. Let people decipher what Rohit is saying. And what he means by "jab karna tha tab kar diya, ab kuch karne ki jarurat nahi hai". — Strike1andout (@Strike1AndOut) April 3, 2025

Fan Wonders What Rohit Sharma Was Saying

"Mujhe jo karna tha maine tab barabar se kiya, ab mereko koi jarurat nhi" 🤔 https://t.co/Pq3G4f7hZl — maddy (@224notout) April 3, 2025

Fan Reacts to Rohit Sharma's Conversation

Rohit Sharma :- O jab Karna tha maine kiya barabar se, ab mereko kuch karne ki zarurat nhi hai. 😵😵😵 Abe chor q nhi dete franchise ko, jab kuch karna hi nhi h. Hardik isko hatao yrr, it's enough. https://t.co/KID4Ldf34C — Anurag (@yu_hi_yaar) April 3, 2025

