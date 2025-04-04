Fans shared their reaction on social media after Rohit Sharma was heard saying, "Jab jo karna tha maine kiya barabar..' to Zaheer Khan ahead of the LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match. Lucknow Super Giants take on Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 4 and prior to the contest, players and support staff from both teams often engage in interactions and fun banters while training. In one such video, Rohit Sharma was seen chatting with LSG mentor Zaheer Khan where he said, "Jo jab karna tha maine kiya barabar se, ab mereko kuch karne ki zarurat nhi hai," (Whatever had to be done, I did it properly, now I don’t need to do anything). Rishabh Pant was subsequently seen hugging Rohit Sharma from behind. LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Preview: Spotlight on Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant As Mumbai Indians Take On Lucknow Super Giants.

