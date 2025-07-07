Wiaan Mulder has opted to declare the innings of South Africa against Zimbabwe in the second Test at Bulwayo on an individual score of 367*. He has opted out of chasing Brian Lara's score of 400 runs, which is still the highest individual score in Tests. Mulder was batting at a strike rate of more than 100 and he had every chance to break the record. But he eyed the win of South Africa considering their is rain chances and declared being the captain himself. Fans were surprised and took to social media to share their reaction. Wiaan Mulder Declares Innings At His Individual Score of 367*, Surpasses Graeme Smith to Become South Africa Batter With Highest Aggregate Run in A Single Test.

