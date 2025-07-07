Wiaan Mulder has opted to declare the innings of South Africa against Zimbabwe in the second Test at Bulwayo on an individual score of 367*. He has opted out of chasing Brian Lara's score of 400 runs, which is still the highest individual score in Tests. Mulder was batting at a strike rate of more than 100 and he had every chance to break the record. But he eyed the win of South Africa considering their is rain chances and declared being the captain himself. Fans were surprised and took to social media to share their reaction. Wiaan Mulder Declares Innings At His Individual Score of 367*, Surpasses Graeme Smith to Become South Africa Batter With Highest Aggregate Run in A Single Test.

Tabraiz Shamsi's Reaction

No man no no no... why the declaration 😭😭😭 So much time left in the game. Could have told him he's got 5 overs to go out there and smash it to try and get to 400 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ovu0hMfMgI — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) July 7, 2025

'What A Legend'

There have been greater cricketers than Wiaan Mulder, but no one has trolled the cricket fraternity as much. What a declaration. What a legend. pic.twitter.com/GryALvGFfn — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) July 7, 2025

'Bigger Than Declaration of Independence'

Bigger than the declaration of independence. pic.twitter.com/7b1fbhBpf6 — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 7, 2025

"Massive Rain Forecast'

Massive rain forecast in Bulawayo over the next four days, which is why South Africa seem to have declared with Wiaan Mulder batting on 367. With 11 sessions to go, SA are afraid there might not be enough time to bowl ZIM out. Makes sense👍 pic.twitter.com/7WkOyu1bMn — Naman Agarwal (@CoverDrivenFor4) July 7, 2025

'Example of Selflessness'

South Africa declared on 626/5 while Wiaan Mulder was on 367* and few runs away for creating the history but as a captain of Proteas he decided to declare,,, what an example of selflessness #ZIMvSA #SAvZIM pic.twitter.com/EAuDV8w7eO — Shakeel Khan Khattak (@ShakeelktkKhan) July 7, 2025

'What A Declaration'

WOW What a declaration from Captain Himself Wiaan Mulder has declared South Africa's innings on 626/6 with only 33 away from Brian Lara's World Record 400* That's some sacrifice you'd say with enough time left in the Test, South Africa have Batted on 4 sessions#ZIMvSA #SAvZIM pic.twitter.com/CMy57OImOk — Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) July 7, 2025

