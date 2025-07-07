Wiaan Mulder was appointed the stand-in Test captain for South Africa when Keshav Maharaj was ruled out with injury and he led the Proteas in the second Test against Zimbabwe and Bulawayo. But he made the headlines as a batter when he smashed records by scoring a knock of 367* runs in just 334 balls with a strike rate of 109. Just at it seemed like Mulder will chase the record of 400 by Brian Lara, he decided to declare the innings at Lunch on Day three. With it, he also became the South African batter to have the highest aggregate of runs in a single Test. He surpassed Graeme Smith to achieve the feat. Highest Test Scores In An Innings: From Brian Lara, Wiaan Mulder To Wally Hammond, A Look at Top 10 Highest Individual Scores in History of Longest Format of Cricket.

Wiaan Mulder Declares Innings At His Individual Score of 367*

🚨 Declaration in Bulawayo! 🚨 The Proteas men declare their first innings on a commanding 626/5, bringing an end to a superb batting display led by the inspirational Wiaan Mulder. 💪🇿🇦 Zimbabwe will begin their batting innings immediately after lunch. 🏏#WozaNawe pic.twitter.com/HXYRnDzBso — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) July 7, 2025

