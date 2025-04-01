History was created in the IPL 2025 mega auctions when star Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was picked by Lucknow Super Giants for 27 crores INR, making him the costliest pick in Indian Premier League history. After the event, when Pant was asked about his thoughts on the auction, he said, "Mujhe Ek hi Tension Thi, Voh Thi Punjab Kings", meaning that his only tension was Punjab Kings picking him. Months after he mocked PBKS, the player got out for a mere two runs against them, giving his wicket cheaply in the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match. Now several netizens took to their "X" accounts to troll, react to Rishabh Pant's previous statement on PBKS. Rishabh Pant and Sanjiv Goenka Funny Memes Go Viral After Lucknow Super Giants Captain Gets Dismissed Cheaply During LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match.

A Recall of His Statement:

“I had only one tension, that was Punjab Kings (laughs)” - Rishabh Pant before IPL. pic.twitter.com/dvvNdI5BRs — Jyotirmay Das (@dasjy0tirmay) April 1, 2025

'Punjab Kings to Rishabh Pant':

Punjab kings to Rishab Pant . pic.twitter.com/q2dvu045Ux — BanterMate (@bantermate7) April 1, 2025

'Now Punjab Kings Are Happy':

Rishabh Pant was happy Punjab Kings didn't spend 27cr to buy him. Now Punjab Kings are happy they didn't spend 27cr to buy him. — Snehal (@Snehal0206) April 1, 2025

A 'Harsh Reality':

Rishabh Pant on Punjab Kings, Rishabh Pant vs Punjab Kings. Harsh Reality. #PBKSvsLSG #LSGvsPBKS — Manoj Dimri (@manoj_dimri) April 1, 2025

PBKS Reacts!:

PBKS when pant came to bat PBKS when pant gone pic.twitter.com/JM9KaUtouy — CWM (@Cricketwithme15) April 1, 2025

'Aaj Khush Toh Bahut Hoge':

Me watching PBKS fans' reaction after Pant's dismissal: pic.twitter.com/ZgE3KZFVYI — Akash (@Akashkumarjha14) April 1, 2025

Some Laughs on Previous Statement:

On Pant's Situation vs PBKS:

Pant trying to explain his thoughts on PBKSpic.twitter.com/ZscGagIYGp — CRICKET KA KACHRA IPL (@timepasshai) April 1, 2025

