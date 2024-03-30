Rajasthan Royals' Nandre Burger registered the fastest ball in IPL 2024 during the match against Delhi Capitals on March 28. The South African speedster, who is playing the IPL for the very first time, clocked 153 kmph, a mark that has not been surpassed this season so far. Burger was signed by Rajasthan Royals for just Rs 50 lakh at the IPL auction last year, and he has already started to make an impact, taking three wickets in two matches. Rishabh Pant Smashes Bat Against Part of Sight Screen After Being Dismissed in RR vs DC IPL 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Nandre Burger Clocks Fastest Ball in IPL 2024

Welcome to Nandre Burger, IPL 2024 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zGxHLaGa3f — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)