The captain of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) was once again unlucky when he got out and went back to the dressing room during the match against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Pant has returned to play after so many days. It was his second match after the return and Yuzvendra Chahal got him out for just 28 runs. Chahal bowled a short-length bowl which was mistimed and edged by Pant and Sanju Samson was there to do the rest behind the wickets as he caught the ball. As Rishabh Pant returned back to the dressing room he could be seen smashing his bat on a part of the sight screen. RR vs DC Stat Highlights, IPL 2024: Riyan Parag, Bowlers Write Rajasthan Royals’ Script for Second Consecutive Win.

Watch Video Here

Rishabh pant too much frustrated, when he wicket at 28 runs on 26 balls. #RRvsDC #rishabhpant pic.twitter.com/GGCiCd7i6s— Hariom (@ImHariom93) March 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)