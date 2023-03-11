Multan Sultans batter Usman Khan has broken teammate Rilee Rossouw’s record after scoring the fastest century in the history of PSL. He reached the milestone within 36 deliveries. Being asked to bat first, Multan Sultans have got a great start against Quetta Gladiators at Pindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi. At the time of filing this report, Multan were 145-0 in 9 overs.

Usman Khan Scores Fastest Century in PSL History

𝙁𝘼𝙎𝙏𝙀𝙎𝙏 100 𝙊𝙁 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙃𝘽𝙇𝙋𝙎𝙇 𝙁𝙊𝙍 𝙐𝙎𝙈𝘼𝙉 𝙆𝙃𝘼𝙉 🕺🏻🤩 His Skipper is happy, his team is happy, HE IS HAPPY! #HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #QGvMS pic.twitter.com/QnY94Gv62w — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)