Arshad Nadeem missed out on a medal in the World Athletics Championships 2025 as he got eliminated from the men's Javelin Throw final after the fourth row. In the new format of the Javelin Throw final, only top eight athletes progress to the fifth throw but Nadeem's performance made sure he bows out. He finished the fourth throw being at the tenth position. Nadeem's throws read 82.73m, foul, 82.75m. foul. None were good enough and that was the end of Pakistan's challenge in the men's Javelin throw. Neeraj Chopra Out of Men's Javelin Throw Final Fifth Round in World Athletics Championships 2025; Ends Campaign Without Medal.

Arshad Nadeem Out of Men's Javelin Throw Final Fourth Round

Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan eliminated from men's javelin throw event of World Championship in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/sR38POqZXp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 18, 2025

