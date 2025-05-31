Lahore Qalandars' players broke out into jubilant celebrations in the dressing room after it was announced that they would be getting iPhones following PSL (Pakistan Super League) 2025 title win. Shaheen Afridi and his team overcame Quetta Gladiators in the final to lift their third PSL title and after the victory, the team owner, along with captain Shaheen Afridi, announced that everyone in the squad would get an iPhone. Shaheen Afridi said, 'Sab ke liye iPhone hai' (everyone will get iPhone) announced Shaheen Afridi and it was followed by the celebrations. The players reacted to this announcement by jumping ecstatically and cheering loudly. Fans trolled the Lahore Qalandars' players for their celebration and shared their thoughts on the same. A fan also highlighted Sikandar Raza, who jumped out of his seat with joy at the announcement of winning an iPhone. Take a look at some reactions below. PSL 2025 Final: Sikandar Raza Arrives Just in Time From England To Lead Lahore Qalandars to Pakistan Super League Title.

Watch Lahore Qalandars' Players' Celebrations:

Lahore Qalandars won PSL final. Shaheen Afridi announced that everyone will get iPhone and look at the reactions bc 😭😭 Looks like they haven't seen iPhones in their life...what bhikharipana is this 😭 pic.twitter.com/rCHvZ2None — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) May 29, 2025

'Their Dream Came True'

Their dream came true — Vikram Singh (@Vi_kram92) May 30, 2025

'Sikandar Raza ka 50 Rs Kaato Koi'

Sikandar Raza ka 50 rs kaato koi 😂 — Bihar_se_hai (@Bihar_se_hai) May 29, 2025

'What a Moment in Their Life'

what a moment in their life! 😂 — J. J. I.🇮🇳 (@ranjney96) May 29, 2025

Another Fan Highlights Sikandar Raza's Celebration

@SRazaB24 is this you mate 🤣🤣🤣 — Max Fury🇿🇼 (@maxwell_tembo) May 30, 2025

