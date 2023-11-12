Bas de Leede scripted a unique record to his name when he became Netherlands' highest wicket-taker in ODI World Cup history. The youngster achieved this feat by surpassing none other but his father Tim de Leede, who had 14 wickets. Bas de Leede now has 15 wickets to his name and he got to this mark by dismissing Indian captain Rohit Sharma during the India vs Netherlands match on November 12. Interestingly, Tim de Leede was in attendance at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, watching the match. The picture of Tim watching the match from the stands has gone viral. Netherlands’ Bas de Leede Shares Anecdote of Father Tim de Leede Having Match Ball Signed by Sachin Tendulkar After Dismissing Him in 2003 Cricket World Cup (Watch Video).

See Pic:

There's nothing quite like a son breaking his father's record, especially when the father gets to witness it live. Most wickets for Netherlands in WCs: ‣ Bas de Leede - 15* ‣ Tim de Leede - 14#INDvsNED #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/lYzXvYKnhd — Ishan Joshi (@ishanjoshii) November 12, 2023

