Netherlands' Bas de Leede narrated an interesting story of how his father Tim de Leede got a match ball signed by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Tim had dismissed Sachin for 52 in the 2003 World Cup match between India and Netherlands in Paarl and he got the match ball from the umpire, having finished with figures of 4/35. He however could not get the ball signed by Sachin as the latter had left. However, as luck would have had it, Sachin was being treated by a physio in the Netherlands some years later and Tim knew him. The Dutch cricketer then got the match ball signed, which is now a prized treasure for him. Rohit Sharma Breaks AB de Villiers' Record of Hitting Most ODI Sixes in a Calendar Year, Achieves Feat During IND vs NED ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.

