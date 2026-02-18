In a peculiar turn of events at the Narendra Modi Stadium, India opener Abhishek Sharma walked out to bat wearing teammate Mohammed Siraj’s No. 73 jersey during the IND vs NED ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match. The incident occurred after the national anthem, where Sharma was seen wearing Arshdeep Singh's jersey, but then changed to Siraj's kit while walking onto bat on the field. Despite the temporary change in jersey, the world’s top-ranked T20I batter failed to break his lean patch, falling for a third consecutive duck in the opening over. 'Alag Hi Fraud', Abhishek Sharma Memes Go Viral After India Opener Departs for Third Successive Duck During IND vs NED T20 WC 2026.

Abhishek Sharma Wears Mohammed Siraj's Jersey

