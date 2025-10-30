Phoebe Litchfield showed why she is such a special player as she smashed her first century in the ICC Women's World Cup, during the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC WWC 2025 semi-final in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 30. The left-hander attacked the India Women's National Cricket Team bowlers right from the outset in Navi Mumbai and did not let anyone create pressure on her. This was Phoebe Litchfield's third century in women's ODIs and she got to the mark off just 77 deliveries and ended up scoring 119 runs off 93 deliveries, hitting 17 fours and three sixes. Phoebe Litchfield's century put Australia in a position of command in the first innings of the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final. Mitchell Starc Shows Support for Wife Alyssa Healy, Australian Pacer Attends IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-Final in Navi Mumbai (See Pic).

Phoebe Litchfield Scores Third ODI Century

Phoebe Litchfield brings up her third ODI ton in the #CWC25 semi-final against India 👏 Watch #INDvAUS LIVE in your region, broadcast details here ➡️ https://t.co/ULC9AuHQ4P pic.twitter.com/Yy4Ju8WDkO — ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2025

