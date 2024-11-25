After the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction ended in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday, November 25, social media was flooded with hilarious memes and jokes. The two-day IPL auction saw many promising cricketers going under the hammer. Star wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in IPL history. Pant was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 27 crore. On day 2, veteran speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar was purchased for 10.75 crore by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Take a look at some funny memes below. IPL 2025 Auction Day 2 Round-up and Highlights: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Becomes Youngest Player to Have an IPL Contract, Rishabh Pant Breaks IPL Record to Become Most Expensive Player, Check Sold and Unsold Players at Bidding Event in Jeddah.

This One is for Tim David and Will Jacks

Time to use this one again... Tim David 🔁 Will Jacks pic.twitter.com/USJuYLCHZM — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) November 25, 2024

Mallika Sagar Trying to Sell Players in IPL 2025 Mega Auction

IPL Auctioneer Mallika Sagar trying to sell one player pic.twitter.com/7X1sfdHkif — Abhishek (@be_mewadi) November 25, 2024

Hilarious!

Mallika Sagar when checking bid with other teams: pic.twitter.com/Jw9dwjW06n — . (@ImBillu_) November 25, 2024

Another one for Mallika Sagar

Repeated Stuff!

Me sleeping peacefully tonight Meanwhile in my mind- Across The Room Against The Room Ahead of The Room Fair Warning🗣 pic.twitter.com/6O7ph7S0n7 — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) November 25, 2024

One for MS Dhoni

Thala meeting Vaibhav after the match in IPL 2025 pic.twitter.com/wS8H988ZlN — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) November 25, 2024

Fans After Watching KKR and RCB Strategy

🥱Literally With no plan. pic.twitter.com/fuQqjdPzD5 — Rokte Amar KKR (@Rokte_Amarr_KKR) November 25, 2024

Cricket Fans React After GT Purchasing Glenn Phillips

Nehra ji buying Glenn Philips at 2 crores and assembling GT super team pic.twitter.com/iC9nX4HX80 — Ebuka (@iamsportsgeek) November 25, 2024

