Former Indian player Gautam Gambhir celebrated Sri Lanka's Asia Cup 2022 win over Pakistan in a unique style in Dubai. Sri Lanka defeated the green shirts by 23 runs to win the competition for the sixth time. Gambhir, who was one of the commentators of the tournament, waved the Sri Lankan national flag in front of the fans to celebrate the country's win. He later shared the video of his celebration on social media.

Watch Gambhir waving SL flag:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)