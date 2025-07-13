India national cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir could not hold back his emotions as he was spotted using the "F-word" after Washington Sundar provided the much-needed breakthrough to his side by removing England's Joe Root in the second session of Day 4 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at Lord's. Washington Sundar castled Joe Root around his leg after he made a crucial 40 runs. After the former England captain was dismissed, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir was spotted using the "F-word" from the Lord's balcony. Highest Successful Run-Chases at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in Tests: Top 5 Totals Chased Down at Iconic Venue in Longest Format.

Gautam Gambhir Spotted Using ‘F-Word’

Now nobody will give credit to Gautam Gambhir for selecting Washington Sundar#ENGvIND #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/DUploximLT — Ankith Shetty (@AnkithS37681505) July 13, 2025

