Highest Successful Run-Chases at the Lord's Cricket Ground in Tests: One of the most popular and iconic venues, the Lord's Cricket Ground, has witnessed a number of memorable run-chases in the longest format of the game. Built in 1814, the Lord's Cricket Ground is also the 'Home of Cricket' and the ground has always been a special one. The IND vs ENG 3rd Test, irrespective of the outcome, is set to be an addition to the list of exciting games that have been played at the venue. Chasing a total in the fourth innings of a Test match, irrespective of what the target is, is one of the things that fans often look forward to and with India need to chase in the IND vs ENG Lord's Test, fans will be on the lookout for information on the most successful run-chases at the venue. In this article, we shall take a look at the top five highest successful run-chases at Lord's Cricket Ground in Test cricket.

The Lord's Cricket Ground, not very long ago, hosted the ICC WTC 2025 (World Test Championship) final between South Africa and Australia, where the Proteas managed to chase down a 282-run target to capture an ICC trophy after 28 years. India had come out on top the last time they had faced England at the Lord's Cricket Ground in 2021, a game where the hosts had failed to chase down a 272-run target.

Top Five Highest Successful Run-Chases in Tests at Lord's Cricket Ground

Team Total Opposition Year West Indies 344/1 England 1984 England 282/3 New Zealand 2004 South Africa 282/5 Australia 2025 England 279/5 New Zealand 2022 England 218/3 New Zealand 1965

As seen in the table above, the West Indies National Cricket Team holds the record of registering the highest successful run chase at the Lord's Cricket Ground when the Clive Lloyd-led side had scaled down a 342-run target in 1984. As per the top five successful run-chases, targets in excess of 250 has been chased down five times, with England featuring three times on that list. For India, the highest successful run-chase at Lord's Cricket Ground in Tests is 136/5 against England in 1986.

