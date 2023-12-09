New Zealand secure a stunning four-wicket victory and level the series 1-1 as they beat Bangladesh in the second Test match of the series at Mirpur after the defeat in the first match at Sylhet. Chasing 137 in the final innings, New Zealand were off to a poor start but after the ball got older, Glenn Phillips starred with the bat again alongside Mitchell Santner to take the Kiwis over the finishing line. Earlier, it was Phillips who kept New Zealand strongly in the game in the first innings with his 87. Ajaz Patel kept the target within reach with his six-wicket haul and New Zealand used the base to secure a memorable victory on Day 4. Australia Prime Minister's XI vs Pakistan Warm-Up Match Ends Early Due to Electrical Storm and Rain.

New Zealand Beat Bangladesh by Four Wickets in 2nd Test

47 runs to win. 4 wickets in hand. Glenn Phillips (17*) and Mitchell Santner (9*) to resume after tea 🤜🤛 Follow play LIVE and free in NZ on the ThreeNow app or at https://t.co/wkAllxX9Gf 📺 LIVE scoring | https://t.co/c1PA4xvpot 📲#BANvNZ #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/jkoKVbMAma — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 9, 2023

