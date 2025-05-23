Supreme Court bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh issued a notice to the Centre on a plea filed by K A Paul, who claimed many children had died suicide after using online betting and gambling applications. The petitioner alleged several online influencers, actors and cricketers were promoting such online apps, luring children in the process. The petitioner also pointed out that the 'god of cricket' is also influencing youth and children to the habit of gambling. 'In The Name Of IPL People Are Betting and Gambling’ Says Supreme Court After PIL Seeking To Regulate Online Betting Apps.

Petitioner KA Paul Points Out How Cricketers Including 'God of Cricket' Is Influencing Youth For Gambling

Delhi: On the Supreme Court hearing regarding the regulation of all online and offline betting applications, K.A. Paul (Petitioner) says, "Today is a great day for the nation of India, especially for millions of parents who are suffering, weeping, and crying for their children… pic.twitter.com/uOvn8ZAzXx — IANS (@ians_india) May 23, 2025

