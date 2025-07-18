Ishan Kishan, one of India's most explosive wicketkeeper-batsmen, has turned 27 today and on this special day, fans have flooded social media with birthday wishes for him. Born on July 18, 1998 in Patna, Bihar, Ishan Kishan established himself at the U19 level, where he led India to the U19 World Cup final in the year 2016. The left-hander went on to make his debut for the India National Cricket Team in 2021 and has gone on to feature in all three formats, scoring 933 runs in 27 ODIs, 796 runs in 32 T20Is and 78 runs in two Tests so far. And he is among the few cricketers who have scored a double century in ODI cricket, becoming the fastest one to do so off just 126 deliveries against Bangladesh. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter also has won the IPL with Mumbai Indians and in IPL 2025, represented Sunrisers Hyderabad for whom he hit 354 runs, including a century. Take a look at some birthday wishes for Ishan Kishan. Ishan Kishan, Mohammad Abbas Hug During Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire County Championship 2025; India-Pakistan Camaraderie Sparks Mixed Reactions.

'Happy Birthday Ishan Kishan'

Happy birthday to India's current finest WK batsman, Ishan Kishan. Hopefully he will a have great comeback soon aswell. ♥️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY ISHAN KISHAN pic.twitter.com/m4q0Kcq2b5 — Ahmed Says (@AhmedGT_) July 17, 2025

'Happy Birthday to the Dynamite'

🔥 Birthday Boy. Big Match Beast. Left-handed Thunder. 🏆 IPL Winner 🏆 Asia Cup Champ ⚡ Fastest ODI Double Hundred 🔥 82(81) vs PAK in Asia Cup 💯 Test debut fifty in WI Happy Birthday to the dynamite – ISHAN KISHAN! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/U6aHQKoKWa — Nivas Manepalli (@SrinivasManep10) July 18, 2025

Fan Wishes Ishan Kishan on His Birthday

Happy Birthday Ishan Kishan ,may you achieve greater success in coming years #HappyBirthdayIshanKishan pic.twitter.com/Z2Nst6eR0J — rishu (@rishushukla1991) July 18, 2025

'Shining Star Ishan Kishan'

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ISHAN KISHAN#HBDIshanKishan The Shining star Ishan Kishan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/O3pzlTa3Wn — Ayush (@AyushCricket32) July 18, 2025

'Happy Birthday to the Pocket Dynamo'

Happy birthday to the Pocket dynamo Ishan kishan.🎂💙 - IPL Winner - Asia cup Winner - Fastest double hundred in ODIs pic.twitter.com/SF7QAEtoHi — Saanvi 🍂 (@SaanviMsdian) July 18, 2025

'Exciting Talent'

- IPL winner. - Asia Cup winner. - Fastest double hundred in ODIs. - 82(81) vs PAK in Asia Cup. - Fifty in WI in Test series debut. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ONE OF THE MOST EXCITING TALENT IN CRICKET, ISHAN KISHAN...!!! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/arOXkWftNT — TAHSIN AHMAD (@TAHSINA11152135) July 18, 2025

Another Fan Wishes Ishan Kishan on His Birthday

Happiest Birthday to one and only IK aka Pocket Dynamo 🎉🥳🫶💕 HAPPY BIRTHDAY ISHAN KISHAN #HBDIshanKishan#IshanKishan pic.twitter.com/efr3S4QKl8 — S H A N³² ♥️🦦 (@Ishfanboy1013) July 18, 2025

