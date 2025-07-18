Ishan Kishan, one of India's most explosive wicketkeeper-batsmen, has turned 27 today and on this special day, fans have flooded social media with birthday wishes for him. Born on July 18, 1998 in Patna, Bihar, Ishan Kishan established himself at the U19 level, where he led India to the U19 World Cup final in the year 2016. The left-hander went on to make his debut for the India National Cricket Team in 2021 and has gone on to feature in all three formats, scoring 933 runs in 27 ODIs, 796 runs in 32 T20Is and 78 runs in two Tests so far. And he is among the few cricketers who have scored a double century in ODI cricket, becoming the fastest one to do so off just 126 deliveries against Bangladesh. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter also has won the IPL with Mumbai Indians and in IPL 2025, represented Sunrisers Hyderabad for whom he hit 354 runs, including a century. Take a look at some birthday wishes for Ishan Kishan. Ishan Kishan, Mohammad Abbas Hug During Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire County Championship 2025; India-Pakistan Camaraderie Sparks Mixed Reactions.

'Happy Birthday Ishan Kishan'

'Happy Birthday to the Dynamite'

Fan Wishes Ishan Kishan on His Birthday

'Shining Star Ishan Kishan'

'Happy Birthday to the Pocket Dynamo'

'Exciting Talent'

Another Fan Wishes Ishan Kishan on His Birthday

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)