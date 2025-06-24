Amid the growing India-Pakistan tensions in today's world, a rare moment has been witnessed during the Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire County Championship 2025 match. In the first ball of the very first over of the innings when Yorkshire County Cricket Club came into bat, Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas bowled a brilliant swing to scalp the wicket of Adam Lyth, who had just got an edge on his bat, as the ball travelled towards India's Ishan Kishan, who caught at ease. Celebrating the wicket, the Pakistani bowler Mohammad Abbas and the Indian wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan hugged each other, the two were joined by the rest of the players of their Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club. The incident however has sparked mixed reactions. While some were mesmerized seeing the two players of the rival nations India and Pakistan celebrating together, some clearly showed their disappointment. India Set To Face Pakistan in High-Stakes Clash at ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 on October 5 in Colombo.

'Showed No Shame'

WK: Ishan Kishan🇮🇳 Bowler: Md Abbas🇵🇰 They hugged after the wicket — Ishan showed no shame, even with the high-stakes India-Pakistan clash looming. https://t.co/nYhoaPyDdY — Ayush Sinha (@AyushSinhaX) June 24, 2025

'Acting As Cricketers Should'

Finally some normalcy watching Abbas and Ishan acting as cricketers should on a cricket field https://t.co/EncTRdFCPi — Basit Subhani (@BasitSubhani) June 23, 2025

'Strong Strong Supporter'

Moments like these when you fall in love with cricket even more 😍 A pakistani bowling - an indian keeper catching and then hugging the bowler ❤️ A strong strong supporter of Pak vs India bi lateral cricket 👍🏻 https://t.co/5yC7MJ6gis — Hamza Mir (@MEEERRRU) June 23, 2025

'Sharing... With a Pakistani'

Btw ishan kishan is sharing the dressing room with a Pakistani here... https://t.co/ULmyJNftMb — 17x28 (@Rish_Roh) June 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)