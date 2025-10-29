Australian legend Matthew Hayden celebrated his birthday today (October 29). The great cricketer was born on October 29, 1971, in Queensland, and Hayden represented Australia in 279 international matches. The 54-year-old amassed 15066 runs across formats, smashing 40 international hundreds. Hayden has amassed the highest individual score (38) for Australia in Test cricket. The former cricketer also played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He won the 2010 edition of the IPL and also the CLT20 in the same year with CSK. On his 54th birthday, fans poured wishes on social media. Happy Birthday David Warner! Fans Wish Former Australia Opener As Two-Time ODI World Cup Winner Turns 39.

Happy Birthday Matthew Hayden!

Matthew Hayden for CSK Matches - 32 Runs - 1107 Strike rate - 137.52 Average 36.90 🌟 2010 IPL Winner 🌟 2010 CLT20 Winner 🌟 2009 Orange Cap Winner He's among one of the Greatest CSK Openers, Happy Birthday on behalf of CSK Fanbase, stay blessed & Happy @HaydosTweets 💛 pic.twitter.com/4YPww7oKwZ — Kunal⁷⁵⁶ (@MSDignite) October 29, 2025

Happy Birthday Australian Legend

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ONE OF THE MOST DAZZLING - MATTHEW HAYDEN. 🥶 ICC Hall of Famer🏅 A Bowler's Nightmare.@HaydosTweets 🏏 8,625 Test runs. 🏏 6,133 ODI runs. 💯 30 Test centuries. 📈 50.74 Test average. 🏆 2003 & 2007 World Cup winner. 🏏 IPL Orange Cap winner. pic.twitter.com/1Wf2410Cko — AkCricTalks🎤🇮🇳 (@AKCricTalks) October 28, 2025

Fans Wish Matthew Hayden on His 54th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Matthew Hayden! 🎂 📷Intl Highlights: 📷8,625 Test runs@50.73, 30💯 380* (AUS record) 2007 WC: 659 runs, 3💯 ICC hallof famer CSK Glory: 1,107 IPL runs@36.9 , 137.5sr 2009 Orange Cap (572 runs) 2010: 93* (43) with Mongoose 🦇 Key in CSK’s 1st IPL title#csk#iplpic.twitter.com/B2DOBmfTSK — rishii ✨💛 (@GhostOfRutu) October 29, 2025

Happy Birthday MR. Beast of Cricket

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MR. BEAST OF CRICKET - MATTHEW HAYDEN 🥶 🏆 2003 , 2007 ODI World Cup Winner 🔥380- 2nd most runs in a test innings 3rd fastest to 5000 test runs - 95 innings ICC Hall of Famer🏅 8,625 Test runs 6,133 ODI runs 30 Test centuries 50.74 Test averag pic.twitter.com/aNQJlTlnAq — Chiku 👑 (@mrsnowwhite1000) October 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)