Australian legend Matthew Hayden celebrated his birthday today (October 29). The great cricketer was born on October 29, 1971, in Queensland, and Hayden represented Australia in 279 international matches. The 54-year-old amassed 15066 runs across formats, smashing 40 international hundreds. Hayden has amassed the highest individual score (38) for Australia in Test cricket. The former cricketer also played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He won the 2010 edition of the IPL and also the CLT20 in the same year with CSK. On his 54th birthday, fans poured wishes on social media. Happy Birthday David Warner! Fans Wish Former Australia Opener As Two-Time ODI World Cup Winner Turns 39.

Happy Birthday Matthew Hayden!

Happy Birthday Australian Legend

Fans Wish Matthew Hayden on His 54th Birthday

Happy Birthday MR. Beast of Cricket

