The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has wished the India national cricket team T20I side captain Suryakumar Yadav a happy birthday. Suryakumar Yadav, born on September 14, 1990, turns 35 years old today, in 2025. Suryakumar Yadav aka SKY has played 122 matches for Team India, scoring 3386 runs, which includes four centuries, all in T20Is. In the 20-over captain, the Men in Blue skipper has played 84 matches, scoring 2605 runs. In ODIs, he has 773 runs in 37 matches, including four fifties. He has also played one Test match, scoring eight runs in an inning. He also has 21 fifties in T20Is. Among the numerous memories, Suryakumar Yadav is certainly cherished most for his catch in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final, in the last over at long-off just near the boundary ropes, which helped India clinch the trophy. Happy Birthday Suryakumar Yadav: India T20I Captain Turns 35 With Asia Cup 2025 Clash Against Pakistan Awaiting.

BCCI Wishes Suryakumar Yadav

1️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ International Games 👌 3️⃣3️⃣8️⃣6️⃣ International Runs 👍 4️⃣ International Hundred 💪 2⃣0⃣2⃣4⃣ ICC Men's T20 World Cup-winner 🏆 Here's wishing #TeamIndia T20I captain Surya Kumar Yadav a very happy birthday! 👏🎂@surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/dfsgUP7EfM — BCCI (@BCCI) September 14, 2025

