Hardik Pandya's dismissal during the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI on Wednesday, January 18, has created a lot of controversy. Pandya, cramped for room, missed the ball bowled by Daryl Mitchell and was pouched safely by Tom Latham behind the stumps. However, the bails seemed to light up and Latham appealed for a bowled dismissal. The decision was referred to the third umpire and TV replays showed the keeper's gloves might have led the bails to fall off as they remained intact after the ball was caught. Pandya was adjudged out, leaving netizens fuming, who then took to social media to question this decision. Rohit Sharma Breaks MS Dhoni's Record of Most Sixes in ODIs in India, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2023.

'Pathetic Call'

#INDvsNZ How it's out ? Pathetic calll... Hardik pandya is not out pic.twitter.com/2Vm5YaYrh1 — AsliHakdar Gaming (@aslihakdar) January 18, 2023

Not Out

Pandya was 'NOT OUT'

Technology can only be a tool, but it cannot eradicate human errors. Look at the gap on the right hand side. Clearly Tom Latham's gloves knocked the bails and Hardik Pandya was NOT OUT. Horrible umpiring.#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/jbsl7sIbcC — Sayantan Chatterjee (@ThisIsSayantan) January 18, 2023

Clearly Not Out

'What Did We Miss'

Not sure how Hardik Pandya was given out there. At best, thought 3rd umpire was deciding whether it was a no-ball or not. What did we miss in that replay?!? #IndvNZ — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) January 18, 2023

'Glove Poked the Bails'

Poor decision by third umpire. It was clearly the glove that poked the bail. Hardik Pandya was not out. #INDvsNZ @bhogleharsha @StarSportsIndia — Divyansh Dubey (@divyanshdubey25) January 18, 2023

'Ball Did Not Touch Stumps or Bat'

How Hardik Pandya is out ? Ball never touched the stumps or bat! #cricketupdates pic.twitter.com/NASdFucNOA — Prashanth പ്രശാന്ത് 🇺🇦 (@randadath) January 18, 2023

