Rohit Sharma fans were not happy after Hardik Pandya was heard using abusive language towards the Indian skipper during the 2nd T20I game against England at Edgbaston. The incident occurred when the all-rounder came to bowl his second over of the game.

Watch the Incident

#HardikAbusedRohit : Just by winning one ipl trophy hardik pandya is abusing the man who is five times winner in ipl and playing for india since 2007 and by the way he has shown this before with his another senior shami . pic.twitter.com/0zRnYnINwA — ishwar dutta (@editor_Ishwar) July 10, 2022

Reaction of Experts

Vikrant Gupta on Hardik and Rohit Sharma matter .#HardikAbusedRohit pic.twitter.com/HLoq8gsqfR — VK 🌨️ (@Suprvirat) July 10, 2022

