Social media has been flooded with funny viral memes following Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan’s early exit in the T20 World Cup 2026 clash against India. Farhan, who had termed the high-voltage fixture a normal match during pre-match interviews, was dismissed for a four-ball duck at the R. Premadasa Stadium. Fans quickly capitalised on his pre-match confidence, with 'Make documentary on duck' trending on X (formerly Twitter) alongside clips of his dismissal. Entering the game with a half-century against the USA, Farhan failed to open his account, skying a delivery from Hardik Pandya to mid-on. India vs Pakistan Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 27.

Make Documentary on Duck

Sahibzada Farhan please make a documentary on Duck pic.twitter.com/DJYojMH7ZA — Abdullah (@Cricket28446189) February 15, 2026

More Time In Editing Room

Sahibzada Farhan spent more time in the editing room for his "Bumrah Documentary" than he did at the crease today. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dacHCbWoOu — 🏖 (@tealover32681) February 15, 2026

Sahibzada Farhan Selling Eggs

Missed Documentary by 100 Runs

Sahibzada Farhan missed his documentary by just 100 runs 💔😭 pic.twitter.com/6y866E4PJB — भोला माणस🐦 (@Blranwa1) February 15, 2026

