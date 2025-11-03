Harmanpreet Kaur joined a special list of Indian captains to win an ICC Cricket World Cup after India lifted the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title in Navi Mumbai on November 2. In a tense final against South Africa at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, the India Women's National Cricket Team emerged victorious by 52 runs to win the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title, having their hands on the silverware for the very first time in history. Harmanpreet Kaur has now become just the third Indian captain to win an ICC Cricket World Cup title, after Kapil Dev in 1983 and MS Dhoni in 2011. India Win ICC Women's World Cup 2025! Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma Star as Women in Blue Beat South Africa to Clinch First-Ever Title.

Harmanpreet Kaur Becomes Third Indian Captain to Win ICC Cricket World Cup Title

