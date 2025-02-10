The much-awaited Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 edition is set to begin on February 14. The third edition will span exactly a month, with the grand finale being hosted on March 15. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions of the tournament. A total of 22 matches will be played across four venues in the upcoming WPL 2025. Ahead of the showpiece event, Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur was seen hitting the nets. The ace batter was seen working on her range of shots. The video was uploaded by the Mumbai Indians 'X' (formerly Twitter) handle. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians will play their opening match against Delhi Capitals on February 15 at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. WPL 2025: Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming and Other Details You Need to Know About Women's Premier League Season Three.

Harmanpreet Kaur Looks in Good Touch

