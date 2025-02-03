The third edition of the Women's Premier League, i.e. WPL 2025 is set to roll off from February 14, 2025. The tournament will span for exactly a month, with the grand finale scheduled to be hosted on March 15. Just like its first two seasons, this edition will also feature five teams, locking horns in the double round-robin format, with the top-placed side directly entering the final after the league phase, while the second & third placed sides fight for another game to gain a spot in the final. WPL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Women's Premier League Season Three.

The 2025 Women's Premier League will begin with Gujarat Giants hosting defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium in Vadodara, Gujarat. A total of 22 games will be played in the competition, across four venues. WPL has witnessed two different winners in their first two seasons, with the inaugural year seeing Mumbai Indians clinch the trophy, while last year RCB did the honours, surprising many. While fans of these two franchisees would like their teams to clinch the second trophy, others might like to see a new winner. WPL 2025: UP Warriorz Captain Alyssa Healy To Miss Women’s Premier League Due to Right Foot Stress Injury.

WPL 2025 All Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Asha Shobana, Dani Wyatt, Ekta Bisht, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Kate Cross, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S. Meghana, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ, Raghvi Bist, Jagravi Pawar

Delhi Capitals: Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Nandini Kashyap, N. Charani, Sarah Bryce, Niki Prasad

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Jintimani Kalita, Shabnim Ismail, Sajeevan Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, SB Keerthana, Nadine de Klerk, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c), Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Poonam Khemnar, Gouher Sultana, Chamari Athapaththu, Uma Chetry, Arushi Goel, Kranti Goud, Alana King

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Tanuja Kanwar, Shabnam Shakil, Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Sayali Satghare, Bharti Fulmali, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson, Prakashika Naik Year Ender 2024: A Look Back at the Top Three Purchases by Franchises During Women’s Premier League 2025 Auction in Bengaluru.

WPL 2025 Schedule

Date Match Time (in IST) Venue February 14 Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Vadodara February 15 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Vadodara February 16 Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Vadodara February 17 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Vadodara February 18 Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Vadodara February 19 UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Vadodara February 21 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru February 22 Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz 7:30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru February 24 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz 7:30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru February 26 Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz 7:30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru February 27 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants 7:30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru February 28 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru March 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru March 3 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants 7:30 PM Ekana Stadium, Lucknow March 6 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Ekana Stadium, Lucknow March 7 Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Ekana Stadium, Lucknow March 8 UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7:30 PM CCI, Mumbai March 10 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants 7:30 PM CCI, Mumbai March 13 Eliminator (2nd vs 3rd teams in league stage) 7:30 PM CCI, Mumbai March 15 Final (1st in league stage vs winner of Eliminator) 7:30 PM CCI, Mumbai

WPL 2025 Venues

WPL 2025 is scheduled to be played across four cities: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Lucknow, and Vadodara. The games will be played in four different venues, with the finals to be held in the city of dreams, Mumbai. WPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Pick Charlie Dean As Replacement for Injured Sophie Molineux for Third Edition of Women’s Premier League.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium : The iconic ground in Bengaluru has a capacity of 40,000, and is the home to RCB.

: The iconic ground in Bengaluru has a capacity of 40,000, and is the home to RCB. Ekana Cricket Stadium : The ground in Lucknow has a capacity of 50,100, the most among all venues. This place is home to UP Warriorz.

: The ground in Lucknow has a capacity of 50,100, the most among all venues. This place is home to UP Warriorz. Brabourne Stadium: This place has 50,000 seats and is home to Mumbai Indians. The finale is scheduled here.

This place has 50,000 seats and is home to Mumbai Indians. The finale is scheduled here. Vadodara Stadium: This place in Vadodara has 40,000 seating capacity and is home to Gujarat Giants.

WPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Star Sports Network has the broadcast rights of WPL 2025. WPL 2025 live telecast will be available for fans on the Star Sports TV channels. Its OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar will provide WPL 2025 live streaming. But it will not be for free as fans will be required to purchase a subscription for the same.

