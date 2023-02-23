Harmanpreet Kaur saw an unfortunate end to her innings as he was run out after her bat got stuck as he was completing a run. This incident happened in the fourth ball of the 15th over when Kaur played a sweep that was fielded in the deep. As she was making her way back to a double, her bat got stuck when Alyssa Healy took out the stumps in a flash. Unhappy with being dismissed this way in such an unfortunate manner, Kaur was seen throwing her bat in anger and frustration. India were in a position of control as long as she was out in the crease but her dismissal led to the innings going south as her side eventually lost by five runs. Harmanpreet Kaur's Run Out Reminds Netizens of MS Dhoni's Dismissal in 2019 World Cup Heartbreak As India Lose to Australia in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal (See Reactions).

Watch Harmanpreet Kaur's Run Out and Reaction Here

