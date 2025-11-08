Aiming to secure a 3-1 series win, the India national cricket team will take on the Australia national cricket team in the IND vs AUS 5th T20I 2025. The India vs Australia 5th T20I 2025 will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane, and commence at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs AUS five-match T20I series, and fans can find telecast viewing options of the India Cricket Team vs Australia Cricket Team 5th T20I on its TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the IND vs AUS T20I Series 2025 live on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. IND vs AUS 5th T20I 2025, Brisbane Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Cricket Match at The Gabba.

IND vs AUS 5th T20I 2025 Live Streaming

History in sight for Team India… ⏳ A win in Brisbane would take India to the joint-most wins in T20Is against any team! 🇮🇳❤️ AUS 🆚 IND | 5th T20I 👉🏻 TODAY, 12:30 PM pic.twitter.com/juqmzPLK2U — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 8, 2025

