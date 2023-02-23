Harmanpreet Kaur had India in the game until the time she was at the crease and it took an unfortunate run out to see her side eventually fall agonisingly short of the Australian total by just five runs in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal. Kaur was making her way back to the crease when her bat got stuck and Alyssa Healy showed incredible presence of mind to take out the stumps—ever seen that before? Well, yes, this run out has reminded fans of MS Dhoni's dismissal during the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand. The veteran was caught short of his crease by a direct hit, which effectively sealed the match in New Zealand's favour, with India eventually falling short by 18 runs. Take a look at some reactions by netizens, who found similarities in these two dismissals. Ben Stokes! Shafali Verma Does Virat Kohli After Taking Beth Mooney’s Catch During IND W vs AUS W Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal, Twitter Reacts (Watch Video).

'We Have Had This Before'

Match winner at the crease and Run out in a semi-final. We have had this heartbreak before. Sad to see India out. Were running away with the game but Australia proved again why they are a v difficult side to beat. Well tried girls #INDWvAUSW pic.twitter.com/wNsVc3vb2D — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 23, 2023

'Pain'

That Harmanpreet Kaur run out had an MS Dhoni run out of 2019 semi-final feel. The same unimaginable agony. That indescribable pain! — Aritra Mukherjee (@aritram029) February 23, 2023

Run Outs Indeed Break Our Hearts!

Luck never favors India In Big Matches. Run out always breaks our heart 💔 BTW well played captain Harmanpreet Kaur 👏#INDWvsAUSW pic.twitter.com/CGMNQw4G8r — Atul Jha (@atuljha001) February 23, 2023

'Feel for Harmanpreet Kaur'

Jersey no.7 and run out in SFs, feel for Harmanpreet Kaur #INDWvsAUSW pic.twitter.com/tjNRHfOZ9B — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) February 23, 2023

Hurts More Than Breakups'

These semi final run outs hurt more than break ups.……...😭 pic.twitter.com/CDVF1J6Jic — VIKRANT KAUSHIK (@7VIKRANTKAUSHIK) February 23, 2023

'Hopes Shattered'

Jersey no.7 Captain WC Semi Finals Run Chase Run-out A billion hopes shattered Thala 🤝 Harmanpreet Kaur New year, new tournament, same old heartbreak! 💔 pic.twitter.com/J9xVZ8Fr7f — Er MONU PANWAR (@MONUMEGHWANSHI5) February 23, 2023

Hard Luck!

Hard Luck Team India….. Batted like a Champion team. Was looking like easy chase when Jemimah Rodrigues & Harmanpreet Kaur was batting. That unfortunate run out changed everything. These run outs in semifinals (Dhoni in 2019 WC) will haunt India for long #INDWvsAUSW pic.twitter.com/zwEMopHe0R — Dr Chandan Rana (@chandanrana_inc) February 23, 2023

