Harmanpreet Kaur had India in the game until the time she was at the crease and it took an unfortunate run out to see her side eventually fall agonisingly short of the Australian total by just five runs in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal. Kaur was making her way back to the crease when her bat got stuck and Alyssa Healy showed incredible presence of mind to take out the stumps—ever seen that before? Well, yes, this run out has reminded fans of MS Dhoni's dismissal during the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand. The veteran was caught short of his crease by a direct hit, which effectively sealed the match in New Zealand's favour, with India eventually falling short by 18 runs. Take a look at some reactions by netizens, who found similarities in these two dismissals. Ben Stokes! Shafali Verma Does Virat Kohli After Taking Beth Mooney’s Catch During IND W vs AUS W Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal, Twitter Reacts (Watch Video).

