Captain Harry Brook displayed a sensational counter-attacking knock, scoring his second One-Day International (ODI) hundred, during the ongoing NZ vs ENG 1st ODI 2025. Brook came out to bat with the Three Lions reeling at 10 for 4, and slammed a ton in merely 82 balls, which included nine fours and seven monstrous sixes. Brook, along with Jamie Overton, added 87 runs off 87 deliveries before reaching his second ODI hundred, with England just one wicket in hand. The 26-year-old slammed three successive sixes in Jacob Duffy's sixth over, with the third one helping the batter cross the three-figure mark. Brook is currently batting on 126 and has helped the England national cricket team cross the 200-run mark. NZ vs ENG 2025: Jofra Archer To Miss First ODI Against New Zealand As England Focus on Ashes Preparation.

Harry Brook's Sensational Hundred

Absolutely incredible batting! 💯 A special innings from a special player to give us a fighting chance. pic.twitter.com/kEMWjkCPGq — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)