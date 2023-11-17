‘Hello Galactico’ Rohit Sharma Shares Picture With Football Legend David Beckham After Exchanging Real Madrid and Indian Cricket Team Jerseys (See Pics)

The Indian cricket team captain met David Beckham, who was in India as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador. Beckham had earlier attended the India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal match at the Wankhede Stadium.

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and David Beckham met and interacted with each other on the sidelines of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Not just this but they exchanged jerseys as well. While Beckham gave Rohit the Real Madrid 2023-24 home kit with his name behind it, the Indian captain presented the football legend with a Men in Blue ODI World Cup jersey with Rohit written on the back. Rohit Sharma has been one of the most dominant batters in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 so far, amassing over 500 runs. 'Lovely to Meet You' Football Legend David Beckham Meets Indian Captain Rohit Sharma, Sporting Icons Have Friendly Conversation (Watch Video).

