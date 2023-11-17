‘Hello Galactico’ Rohit Sharma Shares Picture With Football Legend David Beckham After Exchanging Real Madrid and Indian Cricket Team Jerseys (See Pics)

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and David Beckham met and interacted with each other on the sidelines of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Not just this but they exchanged jerseys as well. While Beckham gave Rohit the Real Madrid 2023-24 home kit with his name behind it, the Indian captain presented the football legend with a Men in Blue ODI World Cup jersey with Rohit written on the back. Rohit Sharma has been one of the most dominant batters in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 so far, amassing over 500 runs. 'Lovely to Meet You' Football Legend David Beckham Meets Indian Captain Rohit Sharma, Sporting Icons Have Friendly Conversation (Watch Video).

See Rohit Sharma's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)