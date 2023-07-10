The Indian cricket team is currently at West Indies, preparing to play their first Test Match against the Caribbeans at Dominica. Ahead of that Indian Cricket team's reliable all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shares a story on Instagram with the caption ‘Horse Between Two GOATS’. In the picture he was spotted standing between coach Rahul Dravid and lead spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and hence came the caption.

Ravindra Jadeja Shares Picture of him With Rahul Dravid and Ravi Ashwin

Instagram story of Ravindra Jadeja. Horse in between two GOAT's. pic.twitter.com/3F8hkzFKDL — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 10, 2023

