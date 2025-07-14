Jofra Archer, apart from his fiery pace bowling, is also popularly known among the fans for having a tweet on almost everything! And in an example of that, an old tweet of his went viral after he dismissed Washington Sundar on Day 5 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at the Lord's Cricket Ground on July 14. Jofra Archer, on July 23, 2015, had posted a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) where he wrote, "How long it takes to get to Washington?" and it is clearly understandable that he was referring to the popular state in the United States of America and not the player, Washington Sundar. On Day 5 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test, Jofra Archer took a sensational one-handed catch off his own bowling to dismiss Washington Sundar for a duck and after the wicket, this post of his from 2015 went viral with the Indian player and the US state having similar names. "Four balls," wrote some fans, indicating that Washington Sundar lasted for just four balls before being dismissed. Take a look at some reactions below. Jofra Archer Takes Superb One-Handed Catch off His Own Bowling To Dismiss Washington Sundar During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Jofra Archer's 2015 Tweet on 'Washington'

How long it takes to get to Washington ? 😕 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) July 22, 2015

England Cricket's Official X Handle Responds to Jofra Archer's Tweet

Indeed There Is!

There is always a tweet https://t.co/i58AeNXjUX — Ollie Pope The Only Hope (@7WicketsDown) July 14, 2025

'Just This Much'

'Four Balls'

'Caught and Bowled. Cold'

'He Really Has a Tweet for Everything'

He really have a tweet for everything😭😭 https://t.co/rNtjUxO5Qq — ~ A ~ (@L_litlikeamatch) July 14, 2025

'Almost 10 Years Later, It Took Four Balls'

Almost 10 years later it took 4 balls 😭pic.twitter.com/r573yTtKVP https://t.co/kMjetcygHw — Abhishek (@vicharabhio) July 14, 2025

