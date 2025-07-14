Jofra Archer took a superb one-handed catch off his own bowling to dismiss Washington Sundar on Day 5 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 on Monday, July 14. The tearaway pacer unleashed a fiery delivery towards the middle and leg-stump and Washington Sundar got an edge back to the bowler. Jofra Archer, in his follow-through, showed superb reflexes and dived to his right in time to take the catch with an outstretched hand. The 30-year-old pacer, who was playing his first Test match in four years, displayed sensational athleticism with that catch and Washington Sundar, who was pretty confident of India winning the IND vs ENG Lord's Test, was dismissed for a duck. Jofra Archer Gives Aggressive Send-Off to Rishabh Pant After Star England Pacer Cleans Up Indian Batter During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

You cannot do that Jofra Archer! Out of this world 😱 pic.twitter.com/mGNpgKPphl — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 14, 2025

