Australia are in control of the ongoing AUS vs ENG Ashes 2025-26 3rd Test after Day 2, with only Ben Stokes resisting for England with a gritty 45, as the Three Lions are still by 158 runs with eight wickets down. The Australia National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team third Test match of Ashes 2025-26 started on December 17, and is being played at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, with Day 3 starting at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 19. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Ashes 2025-26 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Australia vs England Ashes 2025-26 3rd Test on the Star Sports Network channels. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the Australia vs England 3rd Test live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Ashes 3rd Test 2025-26: Clinical Australia Leave England with Two Wickets Left, Massive Deficit to Overcome After Day 2.

AUS vs ENG Ashes 2025-26 3rd Test Day 3 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Australia are boosted by the return of skipper #PatCummins and #NathanLyon for the 3rd Test as they eye an unassailable 3-0 lead! 👀🇦🇺🔥#AUSvENG, 3rd Ashes Test 👉 WED, DEC 17, 5 AM pic.twitter.com/EDNyWJkOWh — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)