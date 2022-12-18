A chaotic day of cricket saw South Africa got wrapped up in 152 runs in their first innings in a lively Brisbane track. Australia are not in a great position themselves but considerably better as they stand on 145/5 with a set Travis Head on crease batting on 78 runs. The second day's action would begin at 5:50 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Gabba in Melbourne. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the game on the SonyLIV app and website. Sony Sports network channels will telecast the game on TV. AUS vs SA 1st Test 2022 Day 1 Stumps: Travis Head Scores Counter Attacking 50, Australia 145-5 at the End of Day's Play.

Australia vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The Proteas 🆚 The Aussies 🟰 Fireworks 🔥😍 Watch the LIVE action of #AUSvSA tomorrow, from 5:50 AM onwards, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺 pic.twitter.com/DKxoqXBvbI — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 16, 2022

