Australia have managed to stay on top at the end of day 1 in the 1st AUS vs SA test at the Gabba, Brisbane. Being asked to bat first, South Africa were bowled out for 152 in the first innings. Kyle Verreynne scored a brilliant 64 for the South African team. Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon took three wickets for Australia. In reply, Australia were reduced to 27-3. However, a 117-run partnership between Steven Smith and Travis head helped Australia to stay ahead in the game. At the end of day 1, Australia are currently 145-5. Travis Head has scored a brilliant 78*(77) and will be looking to convert his start tomorrow. Overall, 15 wickets have already fallen in the day's play, and the test is moving at a rapid speed. IND W vs AUS W Dream11 Team Prediction, 4th T20I 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia Women's Cricket Match at Brabourne Stadium.

Travis Head Takes Australia out of Danger

A day dominated by the ball comes to an end ☝️ Watch every ball of the #AUSvSA Test series LIVE on https://t.co/WngPr0Ns1J with a Full Tour Pass 📺 pic.twitter.com/ZrPzRVOLZQ — ICC (@ICC) December 17, 2022

