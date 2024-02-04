After securing a victory in the first ODI, Australia will aim at securing the series win when they face West Indies in the 2nd ODI, on Sunday, February 4. The AUS vs WI 2nd ODI will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and it will start at 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Australia vs West Indies ODI series and the AUS vs WI 2nd ODI live telecast will be available on Star Sports 2/HD TV channels. Fans, who want to watch the Australia vs West Indies 2nd ODI free live streaming, can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Sean Abbott Performs ‘Bow and Arrow’ Celebration After Pulling Off Direct Hit To Run Out Keacy Carty During AUS vs WI 1st ODI 2024, Video Goes Viral.

AUS vs WI 2nd ODI 2024

Two more debutants for Australia with Jake Fraser-McGurk and Will Sutherland in for today's second ODI! The West Indies have won the toss at the SCG and will bowl first. First ball live on @FoxCricket and @kayosports from 2.30pm #AUSvWI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 4, 2024

