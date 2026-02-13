Zimbabwe produced one of the greatest upsets in T20WC history on 13 February, defeating tournament favourites Australia by 18 runs at the R. Premadasa Stadium in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Defending a competitive total of 169, the Zimbabwean bowling attack, led by Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans, dismantled the Australian top order to secure their second consecutive win in Group B, and helped the African nation maintain their unbeaten record against Australia in the T20 WC. Matt Renshaw did provide resistance, scoring 65, but failed to find support from other batters. Opting to bat first, Zimbabwe posted 169/2 thanks to a mature performance from young opener Brian Bennett, who scored an unbeaten 64. Australia vs Zimbabwe Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 19.

Zimbabwe Upset Australia

Zimbabwe rise to the occasion with a brilliant all-round display to upset Australia 🙌 #T20WorldCup 📝: https://t.co/DGcVByz7gH pic.twitter.com/d3NylR8B7b — ICC (@ICC) February 13, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ICC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)