Sean Abbott pulled an amazing direct hit run out and then went on to perform the 'Bow and Arrow' celebration to which the video went viral over social media. Keacy Carty was the one who got run out during the 41st over of the AUS vs WI 1st ODI 2024. Hayden Walsh pushed the ball towards the extra cover and took off for a run. Carty was somehow slow to start but the distance where the ball went was not enough to take a single. The only chance for Carty to survive was if Abbott had somehow missed the direct hit. Dominant Australia Beat West Indies by Eight Wickets in 1st ODI 2024; Debutant Xavier Bartlett Takes Four Wickets, Batters Shine as Aussies Take 1-0 Series Lead.

Watch Video Here

Bullseye! And Sean Abbott whips out the bow and arrow for the celebration too! 🏹 #CleanHands | #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/c9cCFZRq9V — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)