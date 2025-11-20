Bangladesh will look to continue asserting their dominance over Ireland on Day 2 of the BAN vs IRE 2nd Test 2025 on Thursday, November 20. The BAN vs IRE 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 will start at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. Mushfiqur Rahim, who had become the first Bangladesh cricketer to feature in 100 Tests, needs just one run to complete his century and join an elite list of players. However, fans in India won't be able to watch BAN vs IRE live telecast in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans do have an online viewing option in the form of FanCode, where one can watch BAN vs IRE live streaming, but after purchasing either a match pass or a tour pass. Mushfiqur Rahim Becomes First Bangladesh Cricketer to Play 100 Tests, Wicketkeeper-Batter Felicitated Ahead of BAN vs IRE 2nd Test 2025.

BAN vs IRE 2nd Test 2025 Day 2

Gear up! A thrilling Day 2 of the 2nd Test is just ahead. 🇧🇩🔥 Dutch-Bangla Bank Bangladesh 🆚 Ireland Test Series 2025 Day 2 - 2nd Test | 19-23 Nov 2025 | 9:30 AM | SBNCS, Dhaka#Bangladesh #TheTigers #BCB #BANvIRE #Ireland #BANvsIRE #Cricket pic.twitter.com/ZJtdjJb6YV — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) November 19, 2025

