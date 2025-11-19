Mushfiqur Rahim achieved a significant moment in his international career as he became the first Bangladesh cricketer to play 100 Tests, achieving this feat during the BAN vs IRE 2nd Test 2025 in Dhaka on Wednesday, November 19. The wicketkeeper-batter had made his Test debut against England in 2005 at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground and has gone on to become one of Bangladesh's most accomplished cricketers in the format. The 38-year-old was felicitated by the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) and his teammates before the BAN vs IRE 2nd Test 2025 and he shared a special moment on the ground with his family. Mushfiqur Rahim has scored 6351 runs in Test cricket, with 12 centuries and 27 fifties to his name. Bangladesh vs Ireland Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd Test 2025: How To Watch BAN vs IRE Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Mushfiqur Rahim Becomes First Bangladesh Cricketer to Play 100 Tests

View this post on Instagram

