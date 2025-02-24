New Zealand national side won the first match of the ICC champions Trophy 2025 tournament while Bangladesh lost to India in the opening match. Both sides will face each other on February 24, possibly determining the semifinalists from the Group A. The Bangladesh vs New Zealand match will start on 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Star sports has broadcasting rights of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India, Fans can watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match on star sports 2 channels. Fans can also watch BAN vs NZ live streaming on JioHotstar app after paying subscription fees. NZ vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand Eye Semi-Final Spot As They Face Struggling Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025

A high-stakes battle awaits as #NewZealand take on #Bangladesh in a vital Group A clash! ⚔ Can the Kiwis strengthen their lead, or will the Tigers turn the tables? 🔥#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉 #BANvNZ | TODAY, 1:30 PM on Star Sports 2 & Sports 18-1! 📱📺 Start watching… pic.twitter.com/Ard6mN6D7p — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 24, 2025

