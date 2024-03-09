The stage for the T20I series decider between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is all set as both teams would be up against each other in the third T20I at the Sylhet International Stadium in Sylhet. The match is scheduled to start at 02:30 PM IST. Unfortunately, the BAN vs SL match live telecast will not be available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans can nonetheless watch the BAN vs SL 3rd T20I live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Drama! Soumya Sarkar Given Not Out by TV Umpire Despite Ultra Edge Showing Spike As Ball Passes Bat During BAN vs SL 2nd T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

BAN vs SL 3rd T20I 2024

